Wonders of the world in Lego at Banbury Museum

An exhibition showcasing the wonders of the world in Lego is proving to be one of Banbury Museum’s most popular displays ever.

Niagara Falls, Old London Bridge, The Great Wall of China and an entire airport are among the scenes recreated in the iconic little bricks by Warren Elsmore.

The Temple of Artemis in Lego. Photo by Jake McNulty NNL-170926-165955009

Hundreds of people, young and old, have marvelled at the amazing creations since it opened on September 16.

Exhibitions manager Dale Johnston said: “It’s been very exciting for us because the exhibit combines historical information with a sense of wonder at the world.

“And it’s something that people can see and try their own at home, as all the displays are built with Lego you can buy.”

Children can have a go at building their own cities in the Banbury Buildathon. The winners will be announced at a ‘story bash’ event on Saturday, November 11.

Antonio Ferrara, marketing manager, in the Lego Timescape where children can build their own cities. Photo by Jake McNulty NNL-170926-170030009

Banbury-based construction company Hawkins Group sponsored the exhibition, and a specially-made reconstruction of its factory welcomes visitors at the entrance.

Opening the exhibition at a ceremony on Friday, September 15, managing director Mike Hawkins said: “We are passionate about supporting and giving back to our local community and sponsoring the Brick Wonders exhibition at Banbury Museum is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the museum and the fantastic services it has to offer.”

Museum director Simon Townsend added: “Having a vibrant and diverse cultural offer is a key constituent to promoting Banbury as a thriving place to live and work.

“Sponsorships, such as this, are vital to us. We are now an independent charity, and must attract new investment from individuals and companies in order to grow and flourish. Thank you Hawkins Group!”

A Lego version of the International Space Station. Photo by Jake McNulty NNL-170926-170056009

The display leaves Banbury on November 18, so head down to the museum in Castle Quay to see the beauty of Planet Earth rebuilt in the world’s most popular toy.

Museum assistant Jude Smith with The Great Wall of China. Photo by Jake McNulty NNL-170926-165944009

Visitors marvel at the Lego airport at the exhibition's launch party. Photo: Stu Allsopp NNL-170929-114145001