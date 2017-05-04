Week three winners of Banbury Camera Club competition

The month long competition to find ‘Hidden Banbury’ is reaching its conclusion with this weeks winning images going through to the grand final.

Securing the public vote was Tjobbe Andrews with a stunning view of deer in the sunset.

Hidden Banbury week 3 winner judges pick NNL-170405-102409001

The judging panel chose two further images destined for the final; Chris Lewis’s Old Reindeer gates and Paul Elcoat’s atmospheric shot of Banbury Fish Bar.

To view the previous weekly winners and to cast your vote in the final week of the competition visit the Banbury Camera Club’s Facebook page.