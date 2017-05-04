Search

Week three winners of Banbury Camera Club competition

Week 3 winner of Hidden Banbury as voted by the public NNL-170405-102654001

Week 3 winner of Hidden Banbury as voted by the public NNL-170405-102654001

0
Have your say

The month long competition to find ‘Hidden Banbury’ is reaching its conclusion with this weeks winning images going through to the grand final.

Securing the public vote was Tjobbe Andrews with a stunning view of deer in the sunset.

Hidden Banbury week 3 winner judges pick NNL-170405-102409001

Hidden Banbury week 3 winner judges pick NNL-170405-102409001

The judging panel chose two further images destined for the final; Chris Lewis’s Old Reindeer gates and Paul Elcoat’s atmospheric shot of Banbury Fish Bar.

To view the previous weekly winners and to cast your vote in the final week of the competition visit the Banbury Camera Club’s Facebook page.

Week 3 winner of Banbury Camera Club's 'Hidden Banbury' competition judges pick NNL-170405-102138001

Week 3 winner of Banbury Camera Club's 'Hidden Banbury' competition judges pick NNL-170405-102138001