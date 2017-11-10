Rick and Morty at Banbury’s Comic Connections this Saturday

Banbury’s one and only comic book store, Comic Connections will celebrate its birthday this Saturday with a very special guest.

Glyn Smith opened a shop 23 years ago after his hobby of buying and then selling comics to meet his desire to read as many as he could, blossomed into a fully-fledged business.

Artist, Sarah Graley

This Saturday, November 11, from 2pm, Comic Connections welcomes artist Sarah Graley to Parsons Street.

Ms Graley is best known for her work on the Rick and Morty series of comic books most notably last year’s five issue mini series Rick and Morty: Lil’ Poopy Superstar.

The artist will be signing books and comics and chatting about her work which also includes Pizza Witch and Kim Reaper.

Keeping with the theme of Rick and Morty there will also be an award-winning duo playing the pair throughout the afternoon who will be left to ‘run amok’. The duo won Best Comic performance at last year’s MCM Comic Con.

Meet the artist this Saturday

Leading up to the birthday celebrations Glyn has been giving people who buy anything from the store a ticket for a free prize draw for an autographed Rick and Morty book.

Tickets will be available up to the draw which Sarah will make between 4 and 4.30pm.

For more information visit the stores Facebook page.