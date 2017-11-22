Just days left for Middleton Cheney art exhibition

Six artists’ work will be on show at Chenderit School’s Heseltine Gallery until the end of the week as the New Perspectives exhibition winds down.

The exhibition was launched on November 11 as the six artists met and talked to art fans.

Artist Arabella Kiszely exhibiting her work at the Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit school in Middleton Cheney for the opening of a new exhibition. NNL-171211-172220009

Featured in the show are painters Caroline Chappell, James Kerr, Arabella Kiszely and Marina Meredith-Owen, along with ceramicist Robin Walden and sculptor Beatrice Hoffman, who is a former artist in residence at Chenderit School.

Chairman of the friends of the Heseltine Gallery, Roger Shapley, said: “This is such an ideal space in which to show contemporary art – and this exhibition includes some of the best new art in our region.

“Our six artists have brought together some really striking paintings, ceramics and sculpture, co-ordinated by Caroline.

“We’re working hard, in our steering team, to attract more art lovers to our gallery and make it sustainable.

Artist James Kerr exhibiting his work at the Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit school in Middleton Cheney for the opening of a new exhibition. NNL-171211-172231009

“We’ve been very encouraged in recent weeks by those signing up and making donations to become Friends, as well as offering positive feedback on what we’re doing. We need lots more people to feel the same.

“This is very much a community gallery, making art accessible to everyone, and we welcome ideas from anyone who wants to book the space or work with us in some other way.”

The exhibition will be open today, Thursday, November 23 and tomorrow, November 24, from 11am to 3pm.

Entry to the Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School in Archery Road, Middleton Cheney, is free and artwork on show is available to buy.

Artist Caroline Chappell exhibiting her work at the Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit school in Middleton Cheney for the opening of a new exhibition. NNL-171211-172152009

Artist Marina Meredith-Owen exhibiting her work at the Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit school in Middleton Cheney for the opening of a new exhibition. NNL-171211-172109009

Ceramic artist Robin Walden exhibiting his work at the Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit school in Middleton Cheney for the opening of a new exhibition. NNL-171211-172059009