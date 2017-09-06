Burmington Grange opens its gates

Beautiful Burmington Grange in Cherington near Shipston-on-Stour, will open its gates to the public this weekend, September 9 and 10, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The stately home sits on one and a half acres of land that features a sunken rose garden, an orchard and a tree walk. Gates are open between 2pm and 6pm both days and admission is £5 for adults with children free. Home made teas will also be available with the event raising money for nursing and cancer charities.