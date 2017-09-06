Burmington Grange opens its gates

Beautiful Burmington Grange in Cherington near Shipston-on-Stour, will open its gates to the public this weekend, September 9 and 10, as part of the National Garden Scheme.
The stately home sits on one and a half acres of land that features a sunken rose garden, an orchard and a tree walk. Gates are open between 2pm and 6pm both days and admission is £5 for adults with children free. Home made teas will also be available with the event raising money for nursing and cancer charities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.