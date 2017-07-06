BBC historian to give Adderbury talk

Friends of the Community of Adderbury Library (FOCAL) will have a very special guest this Saturday, July 8.

Author, TV presenter and lecturer John Julius Cooper, 2nd Viscount Norwich, better known as John Julius Norwich, will reveal the secrets of Venice.

Mr Norwich was the ancient cities most recent historian and is an expert on art, antiques and architecture.

He has also written and presented some 30 historical documentary films for the BBC.

These have been on subjects as wide ranging as the Fall of Constantinople, Napoleon’s Hundred Days, Cortes and Montezuma and the six-part series on the Antiquities of Turkey.

Mr Norwich will be appearing at Adderbury Institute with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £10 and include a glass of wine or soft drink, available from the library or by emailing krmcbe@gmail.com