Banbury Camera Club week one winners announced

Banbury Camera Club’s (BCC) month long competition to discover ‘Hidden Banbury’ is well under way with the week one winners being announced.

In a three way tie images of local bodybuilder Kate Warner, a telephone box and a striking image of an ancient ruin between Drayton village and Bretch Hill were chosen by the public.

Located between Bretch Hill and Drayton village this ruin was a hit with the public NNL-170419-110101001

The competition runs until the end of the month so there is time to enter your photograph into the week two draw, with weekly and grand final prizes up fro grabs.

To enter, submit your photograph to the BCC Facebook page.