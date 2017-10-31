Banbury Camera Club exhibition is a real eye opener

Banbury Camera Club’s 14th annual photographic exhibition at the Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney is now on display.

The exhibition opened on today, Tuesday, October 31 and runs until Sunday, November 5.

Banbury Camera Club exhibit Let Me Up by Chris Baldwin NNL-171026-153918001

Featuring over 120 mounted photographs, the majority of which will be on sale with the Katharine House Hospice receiving a donation from each purchase.

This is the twelfth year the Adderbury palliative care home has been a beneficiary of the club’s exhibition and photography sales.

Club Chair Charles Binns said: “It is a privilege to be part of such a friendly and talented club, whose members produce such a range of excellent photography.

“We very fortunate to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery and delighted to be supporting such a vital local charity”

Banbury Camera Club exhibit Wells by Jem Hayward NNL-171026-154408001

Entry to the exhibition is free and club members will be present during the weekend opening to welcome visitors and talk about the exhibits.

Week day opening hours are between 10am and 4pm. Weekend opening hours are between 11am and 4pm.

Banbury Camera Club exhibition Time to say Goodbye by Jane Jarvis NNL-171030-123857001

Banbury Camera Club exhibition Posig on a Mountain by Alan Sheers NNL-171030-123723001

Banbury Camera Club exhibition Beautifully Delicate by Ann Jolly NNL-171030-123147001

Banbury Camera Club exhibition - Dancing Terns by Peter Fisher NNL-171030-123345001