Banbury Camera Club exhibition is a real eye opener

Banbury Camera Club’s 14th annual photographic exhibition at the Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School, Middleton Cheney is now on display.
The exhibition opened on today, Tuesday, October 31 and runs until Sunday, November 5.
Featuring over 120 mounted photographs, the majority of which will be on sale with the Katharine House Hospice receiving a donation from each purchase.
This is the twelfth year the Adderbury palliative care home has been a beneficiary of the club’s exhibition and photography sales.
Club Chair Charles Binns said: “It is a privilege to be part of such a friendly and talented club, whose members produce such a range of excellent photography.
“We very fortunate to be able to exhibit our work in such a superb gallery and delighted to be supporting such a vital local charity”
Entry to the exhibition is free and club members will be present during the weekend opening to welcome visitors and talk about the exhibits.
Week day opening hours are between 10am and 4pm. Weekend opening hours are between 11am and 4pm.
