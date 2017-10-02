Aynhoe chosen for auction of famous sculpture

A new auction house has chosen Aynhoe Park to host its first event, showcasing over 100 bespoke and visually striking sculptures.

Auction house Farnon and Lake were founded by Duncan Lang and James Kendling and specialise in themed auctions hosted at appropriately themed venues.

Bushra Fakhourys Dunamis will be up for auction

Their inaugural auction will take place on the grounds of Aynhoe Park on Thursday, October 5 and will feature some rare, unique and limited edition pieces.

Mr Kendling said: “We chose Aynhoe Park as it perfectly mirrors how we feel auctions should be – appearing entirely normal from the exterior yet once you step inside you are immersed in an entirely alternate experience.

“It beautifully stages each of the sculptures.”

The work of 22 sculptors will be on offer including a sculpture of William Webb Ellis, the inventor of rugby football, by Graham Ibbeson.

This is the original casting of the work sited outside Rugby public school, and will be sold with the sole rights to produce copies in any form, quantity and size thereafter, allowing the successful bidder to reproduce this iconic work,

There are also pieces that may look familiar as they are currently on public display in London.

Lebanese born artist Bushra Fakhoury’s Dunamis, which is currently located at the end of Park Lane, London, will be up for auction. You will need more than a mantelpiece to show off this impressive work of a circus strongman lifting an elephant.

In total over 160 works will be on offer with animals being a common theme with a preview event of all the sculptures scheduled for Wednesday, October 4 from 7pm until 9pm.

The auction will also be available online allowing bids to be placed from anywhere in the world, but bidders must be preregistered.

For more information email India Irving at india@albanyartscommunications.com or check out their website.