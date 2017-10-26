5 things to do in Banbury and around

Here is our guide to some of the events coming in and around Banbury

1 MUSIC

James Hickman and Dan Cassidy, The Mill, Banbury, October 27

James Hickman and Dan Cassidy are a newly formed transatlantic folk and roots duo inspired by the traditions of America and Britain. Performing since the age of 13, James has worked as a solo artist, been a member of Uiscedwr and now performs as part of Hickman and Quinn, The Dan Cassidy Swing Quartet and James Hickman and Dan Cassidy. Dan Cassidy is a solo musician and performs with his own group, The Dan Cassidy Swing Quartet. He appears on several recordings of his sister, the late Eva Cassidy. Hickman’s emotive, soaring vocals and driving guitar are complemented by Cassidy’s virtuosic fiddling. Their sound flows from the connection between British and American folk, with lively English set against Cassidy’s bone-dry irony and American drawl.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Driving Miss Daisy, Oxford Playhouse, October 30 to November 4

The much-loved Driving Miss Daisy will park up at the Playhouse with Dame Siân Phillips as Daisy and Derek Griffiths as Hoke in the lead roles, with direction by Richard Beecham. When elderly widow Daisy Werthan crashes her car one day in 1948, her son hires her a chauffeur, an African-American named Hoke Colburn. Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start, but as times change across a 25-year backdrop of prejudice, inequality and civil unrest, a profound and life-altering friendship blossoms in this acclaimed comedy drama.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

3 MUSIC

The Red Shoes – Our Kate Bush Story, The Mill, Banbury, October 28

Lorrie Brown performs as Kate Bush in this celebration of the star. Lorrie recently walked down the red carpet at the UK Tribute Music Awards ceremony to receive the Official UK No 1 award.

“I am so excited to be portraying one of my heroes from the 70’s music scene,” said Lorrie. “I absolutely love her –she is so theatrical in her performances. If you watch her concert back in 1979 at the Hamm-

ersmith Odeon, she was way ahead of anyone else performing at the time. Her ideas would still work in a concert today. We have tried to develop a show which we hope would please Kate if she were to see it. I recreate many of her dance routines and costumes, any moves I put in myself, I try to produce in a similar style.” The show has been touring theatres and live music venues up and down the country, gathering a strong following.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 FAMILY

In Light, Compton Verney, October 28 and 29

The combination of dark autumnal skies and a rural location makes Compton Verney the ideal place to experience a spectacular and contemporary ‘son et lumière’. Celebrated light artist Luxmuralis will draw upon poetry and nature to create a series of stunning light projections this weekend.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk

5 FAMILY

Large Model Aircraft Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, October 29

View more than 100 large static radio controlled model aircraft at this popular family event. See the models ‘up close and personal’ and also speak to builders and pilots about their projects.

Details: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk

