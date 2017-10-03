Wolff knows there is still work to do

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff warns there is plenty of hard work ahead before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton took his ninth podium of the season before coming home second in Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit.

We cannot get distracted by the fact we got lucky again Team boss Toto Wolff

Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth and Hamilton now leads the drivers’ championship by 34 points from Sebastian Vettel with Bottas third.

Mercedes extended the lead over Ferrari s in the constructors’ championship to 118 points.

But Wolff said: “It was clear after just a few laps that both Red Bull and Ferrari had better cars than us but we nevertheless managed to score a good number of points and extend our lead in both championships.

“After a weekend where we have lacked a significant chunk of performance, we couldn’t have imagined such a good outcome but we can’t let that distract us from the job we have in front of us.

“We leave Malaysia with a lot of question marks and we need to find answers to them in the next days and weeks, to ensure that we keep moving forward and racing at the front in the final quarter of this championship.

“We cannot get distracted by the fact we got lucky again. Lewis did a fantastic job while Valtteri, just like over the rest of the weekend, struggled to match that pace.

“We know that gap doesn’t reflect his true level of performance and it will be a priority for us to put two equally competitive cars on track next weekend in Suzuka. In simple words, there is a lot more work ahead of us if we want to come out on top by Abu Dhabi.”

Championship leader Hamilton added: “Considering the issues we did have with the car this is a good result. But still we have a lot of work to do with the car, some of the corners really magnified the issues we have.”