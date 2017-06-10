Wolff knows Mercedes face a battle

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff quoted one of America’s sporting heroes ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Brackley team failed to make it on to the podium in the Monaco Grand Prix and now trail Ferrari by 17 points in the FIA F1 Constructors Championship.

We have to fight with all that we are worth for every single win, pole position, podium finish and every point Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff

Wolff said: “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games, so said Babe Ruth and he was right. Every season the points reset to zero and, with new regulations like we had this year, historic success doesn’t translate into current performance.

“We came into this season with a strong car that has allowed us to win three of the first six races. But it has also caused us more complications than we have seen in previous years.

“We have to fight with all that we are worth for every single win, pole position, podium finish and every point. You can no longer expect that when you look at a time sheet, the two Mercedes will be right at the top.

“Everybody at the factories is working absolutely flat out to assess the current difficulties we are facing, to define our objectives, work with the data we have and then come up with the right solutions. Some of these fixes will be short term, others may take longer.

“We’ve had bruising weekends before and it’s about showing resilience and getting up after falling. I’m expecting an interesting weekend in Canada.

“It could be a tricky race for us in terms of the layout of the track. But, equally, it’s a circuit that suits both of our drivers.

“It will be about doing our homework right to give the drivers the car they need to succeed.

“We have two excellent drivers and we will let them race each other to drive the team forward, even if sometimes it can be difficult because you can’t always have the one who is ahead in the championship winning.”