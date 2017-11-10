Walkinshaw has slim chance

Sean Walkinshaw says he is going ‘all out’ to make a deserved return to the podium during the final race of the Super GT Championship season at Motegi in Japan on Sunday.

The Chipping Norton driver and team-mate Shinichi Takagi still have a slim chance of winning the GT300 title.

If I can end my first season in Super GT in top three it would be amazing Chipping Norton driver Sean Walkinshaw

In what has been an outstanding maiden season in the Far East, Walkinshaw goes into the eighth and final round of the campaign fourth in the championship standings and with a very real chance of ending the season in the coveted top three.

After finishing fourth in GT300 last time out at Chang International Circuit in Thailand, Walkinshaw and Takagi also kept themselves in contention for championship glory. While the title is an outside bet, the Autobacs Racing Team Aguri duo are resolutely determined to give it their all.

Walkinshaw said: “I’m really looking forward to driving the track for the first time and it would be fantastic to end the season back on the podium there.

“I know Shinichi-san and I can still win the championship but it is a tall order and we know it’ll take some good luck for us and misfortune for others. We’ll be going all out as we always do though.”

While hopes of winning the GT300 title are slim – 19 points adrift of the leaders going into Motegi – Walkinshaw and Takagi are just six points shy of the top three in the title battle.

He added: “If I can end my first season in Super GT in the top three in the championship it would be amazing and much more than I could have hoped for at the beginning of the year.

“It’s been a fantastic season with the ARTA guys and Shinichi is an outstanding driver. Hopefully we can end on a real high with more silverware at Motegi.”