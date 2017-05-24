Walkinshaw claims third after top race in Japan

Super GT racer Sean Walkinshaw delivered on his clear podium potential during round three of the season at Autopolis in Japan on Sunday.

The Chipping Norton driver claimed a third place GT300 class finish for Autobacs Racing Team Aguri.

With team-mate Shinichi Takagi delivering a season-best fourth fastest time in qualifying, the duo went on to secure their maiden silverware in an action-packed contest but one which wasn’t without some drama for the ARTA squad.

Following an excellent first stint from Takagi and a great pit-stop at the midway point, Walkinshaw went on to lead GT300 with under 20 laps to run but after being edged back to second he fell victim to contact from a back marker which enforced a slip to third.

Nonetheless, the top three finish was a very welcome and well deserved result for the 23-year-old as he and Takagi have moved back into the top five.

Walkinshaw said: “It’s been a very strong weekend, we came to Autopolis with everything a bit unknown.

“The team hadn’t raced at the track with the BMW before and I’d never been there, but qualifying went well and the race was really good. Shinichi did a great job to put us fourth on the grid.”

“Every round we’re getting stronger, to take our first podium and be back up to fifth in the championship is great.”