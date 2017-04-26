Turner guides Aston Martin to win

Darren Turner returned to the Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend for the special six-hour qualifying race that precedes next month’s Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Turner will tackle the 24-hour race in the Aston Martin Vantage GT8, along with Nicki Thiim, Florian Kamelger and Peter Cate and the team’s preparations got off to the best possible start with a class victory on Sunday.

There will be more cars in the class for the 24-hours so we’re expecting a tighter battle Aston Martin driver Darren Turner

Turner said: “This was my first opportunity to race on the Nordschleife since last year’s 24-hour race.

“This event is great preparation for the 24-hour race for the drivers, the car and the team as it’s not the sort of circuit you can just turn up at once a year. You need the extra running that this race gives you to get your eye back into the circuit.”

The plan for the weekend was to make sure that the GT8 was running well, find the perfect set up for the race and give each driver a stint behind the wheel.

Turner said: “Qualifying went well for us and I managed to put the GT8 on class pole position. The fact that we managed to dip under the nine minute mark clearly shows the level of performance in the GT8.”

Thiim took the race start on Sunday and built up a comfortable lead before handing the car over to Cate who was able to further consolidate the class lead. Turner was up next, running on a harder compound tyre to try it out for the race.

Kamelger jumped in for the next stint. Again, he increased the lead to set the team up for a comfortable run to the flag for Nicki Thiim who crossed the line to take the class victory.

Turner added: “We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, the GT8 ran faultlessly throughout. There will be more cars in the class for the 24-hours so we’re expecting a tighter battle. With 200 plus cars due to start the race I’m sure we have some eventful laps ahead.”