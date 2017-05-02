Steiner will be glad to get to Barcelona after setback

It was a tale of two races for the Haas F1 Team in Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom.

Kevin Magnussen finished 13th but Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean crashed out on the opening lap.

Magnussen qualified 14th but started 13th due to a five-place grid penalty being served by Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr, who qualified 11th. Grosjean qualified 20th but started 19th as 17th-place qualifier Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren also served a grid penalty.

But Grosjean’s race ended quickly. A collision with the Renault of Jolyon Palmer in turn two of the opening lap his car into the wall and out of the race. He was classified 19th.

Magnussen displaced Vandoorne for 13th on lap 26 and then set his sights on the Toro Rosso duo of Daniil Kvyat in 12th and Carlos Sainz jnr in 11th. The distance to Kvyat was great, however, and even with another 26 laps remaining, the gap was too much to overcome.

Four rounds into the 20-race Formula One schedule, Haas F1 Team remains seventh in the constructor standings with eight points, five behind sixth-place Toro Rosso and two ahead of eighth-place Renault. Grosjean and Magnussen are tied for 11th in the driver standings with four points apiece.

Team bos Guenther Steiner said: “I think the best thing we can do is put it behind us and concentrate on Spain. “Obviously, Romain had the incident when [Jolyon] Palmer ran into him, that was his race done. With Kevin [Magnussen] he got the five-second penalty and that put us out of the running.

“We just lost too much time and that was the race, we just tried to bring the car home because there was nothing to be gained or lost. Now we go to Barcelona.”