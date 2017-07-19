Steiner still has confidence in the car

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner was in philosophical mood following Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 12th and 13th respectively at Silverstone.

Steiner said: “It’s been an average weekend. We didn’t get in the points but Kevin’s race pace was good.

“We lost a few positions at the start and that’s where we ended up. Again, we had a similar race pace to all our competitors – we were just in a worse spot.

“I’m still confident in our car, in the midfield, we can battle. This time we were just at the lower end of our group.

“It changes around every weekend. It’s not what we wanted but still, we finished with both cars.”

Grosjean said: “It was a tough day in the office. We didn’t have much pace with either tyre.

“We tried a gamble at the end, putting new super softs on, hoping that something would happen at the front, but nothing did. We just need to understand why our race pace wasn’t as good as it was in qualifying and go from there.”

Magnussen added: “The pace was good in the car, I just had to do a long stint on the tyres and wait for the guys in front to pit and then put in a lot of good lap times.

“I came back a bit at the end, but it wasn’t enough. Whenever you’re fighting outside of the points, it’s never that interesting.

“Still, I’ll take the positives. We were quick and had good pace in the race.”

Ten rounds into the 20-race FIA Formula One World Championship, the Banbury team remains seventh in the FIA F1 Constructors Championship with 29 points but only three points ahead of eighth-placed Renault.

Grosjean and Magnussen stay 13th and 14th, respectively, in the F1 Drivers’ Championship. Grosjean has 18 points and Magnussen has 11 points.