Steiner salutes drivers as they make the best return

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner could not hide his delight following a double-points finish in the Japanese Grand Prix.

For the second time in the Banbury team’s history, drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean delivered a double-points return.

Magnussen came from 12th on the grid at the Suzuka Circuit to claim eighth and Grosjean followed his Banbury team-mate, rose from his 13th place starting spot to earn ninth.

The double-points effort saw Haas regain seventh in the constructors standings, leapfrogging the Renault factory outfit. Haas came into the 16th round trailing Renault by five points but departed with a single-point advantage over the Enstone team and closed the gap on sixth-place Toro Rosso to nine points.

Making the achievement even more gratifying was the tireless work the team put in after Grosjean crashed in qualifying on Saturday. Crew members had to rebuild his car in time for the start.

Grosjean is 13th in the championship standings with 28 points and Magnussen is 14th with 15 points.

Steiner said: “It’s a great result for the team, it’s our second time with two cars in the points. Both drivers drove a great race, it was flawless.

“It’s the best we can do and we did it, I’m very proud of everybody. It was a weekend that started badly, it was complex but it ended well and that’s all that counts.”

Grosjean said: “It’s our second double score, so that’s pretty awesome, I’m very happy for the team.

“I think I could’ve fought with the Force Indias, so that’s pretty good. We figured out how to get the tyres to work a little bit better. It’s clearly the key, when they work, it’s so much faster, when they don’t, you just struggle.

“We still need to improve that, but I felt much better in the car. I was happy with the brakes, everything went well.

“It’s going to be great heading to Austin now for our second race there. It’s such a cool track, I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans welcoming us and, hopefully, getting some more points there, as well.”

Magnussen added: “We maximised our potential as a team, getting eighth and ninth, and scoring points. I don’t think we could’ve hoped for better, so I’m happy for us.

“I feel I’ve had some good races lately but just haven’t had that bit of luck that I needed to get the points. Hopefully, I can keep this going and score more points over the last bit of the season.

“Results like this are definitely not easy to get. You need to get everything right.”