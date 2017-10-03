Steiner remains upbeat but Haas miss out in Malaysia

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner remained upbeat despite not picking up any points in the Malaysian Grand Prix

The Banbury team’s drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 12th and 13th respectively in Sunday’s race at Sepang International Circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

Both drivers made significant gains during the 56-lap race as Magnussen started 17th and Grosjean began 16th.

Fifteen rounds into the 20-race Formula One schedule, Haas remains eighth in the constructors standings with 37 points, 14 points ahead of ninth-placed McLaren and five points behind seventh-placed Renault but 15 points in arrears sixth-placed Toro Rosso. Grosjean is 13th in the championship driver standings with 26 points and Magnussen is 15th with 11 points.

Steiner said: “It was a better than expected end of the weekend, even if we didn’t get points, which is always what we’re here for. Starting 16th and 17th, it’s difficult to score points.

“I think we had a good race, we overtook a lot of other people and we showed that the car can do it. Our assessment from Saturday that we just under-performed in qualifying is the correct one.

“We need to find the pace in qualifying that we found in the race. If we start in a better position, we’ll be back in the points.

“We came back prepared and everyone delivered. It would’ve been nice to have a point but we’re still proud from where we started and where we ended up.”