Steiner looks to build on top ten double finish in Canada

Guenther Steiner will be looking for the Haas F1 Team to build on their first double top- ten finish on Sunday.

The Banbury team head to Montreal for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix on the back of a super result in Monaco where Romain Grosjean came eighth and team-mate Kevin Magnussen tenth.

We’re a lot more consistent than last year, which makes us hope to have more of this in the future Team boss Guenther Steiner

It was the 27th race in the Banbury team’s still young history and it marked the first time the squad earned a double points finish. The collective tally brought Haas up to seventh in the constructors standings, tied with the factory Renault team on 14 points apiece.

Now the seventh race of the season beckons with the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

In five career starts at the semi-street circuit, Grosjean has two top ten finishes, including a career best second place in 2012. Magnussen also owns a top ten in Montreal when he finished ninth as a rookie in 2014.

Montreal is quite a bit quicker than Monaco, making the tight corners even harder to navigate and placing a premium on brake performance. While both tracks have a stop-and-go nature, the speeds achieved on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve stresses the brakes on two fronts, harder usage and less time between corners for the brakes to cool.

Team boss Steiner was delighted with the result in Monaco but is already looking ahead to Canada.

He said: “I think a lot of things come with time, you mature. It’s pretty normal if everybody works hard and I would say the team has worked really hard. It’s difficult to get two cars in the top ten in F1, as we all know.

“Everybody – the team, the drivers – did a fantastic job in Monte Carlo. Saying that, we can always get in with two cars – that’s overestimating it but that’s our aim. If you’re there or, at least, always knocking on the door, it will happen.

“That’s always my philosophy. We’re a lot more consistent than last year, which makes us hope to have more of this in the future.

“But the enjoyment is very short because you always have to think about what is coming next and you always want to do better. We were eighth and tenth in Monte Carlo and next time we want to be better than that.

“So, you have to immediately start thinking about the next one. You do stop to enjoy it but it’s not the main thing you’re thinking of.

“You’re happy and it gives you confidence for the next task ahead, and we’ve been in the points four times in the last six races.”