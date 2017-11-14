Steiner keen to move on after setback in Brazil

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner wants to put Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix firmly behind him.

The Banbury team endured a difficult race with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finishing 15th and 20th, respectively, in the penultimate round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The race came undone on the first lap around the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo. Magnussen made contact with the McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne, sending both cars out of the race, Grosjean then spun off as he attempted to defend his position from the Force India of Esteban Ocon.

Despite starting on pole, Valtteris Bottas had to settle for second place behind Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Mercedes AMG Petronas team-mate Lewis Hamilton was fourth for the Brackley outfit.

Nico Hülkenberg came tenth for Renault, one place ahead of Enstone team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Steiner said: “At the beginning, our cars and drivers were motivated enough to do better than this but it all went down on lap one. Racing accidents happen, so we move on to Abu Dhabi and see if we can make up for it there.”