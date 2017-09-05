So near, yet so far for Haas at Monza

Haas F1 Team nearly came away with a point-paying finish in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza as Kevin Magnussen finished 11th, one spot shy of the points.

Magnussen was running tenth until lap 47 when Max Verstappen in his hard-charging Red Bull angled his way inside, entering the turn-four chicane. That forced Magnussen wide and off the corner, whereupon Verstappen took tenth and the accompanying point.

Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean rallied from last in the 20-car field to finish 15th. A crash during an extremely wet qualifying session on Saturday sent Grosjean to the back of the grid.

Haas F1 Team remains seventh in the FIA Constructors Championship with 35 points, one ahead of eighth-placed Renault and five behind sixth-place Toro Rosso. Grosjean and Magnussen are 13th and 14th, respectively in the drivers’ championship with 24 points and 11.

Seven races remain in the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, with the next event coming later this month with the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “A decent end to a tough weekend, we didn’t score points but we were fighting out there. All the teams in front of us finished, so we ended up 11th, but we fought the Toro Rossos and Renaults.

“They didn’t take advantage of it with points, so we stay in seventh position. It’s completely different in Singapore. Let’s see what we can do there.”

Magnussen added: “We were just not quick enough this weekend, 11th was probably the best result we could’ve scored. It’s still annoying when you’re running in the points the whole race and then you get done at the end.”

Grosjean said: “We tried a few things and we learned about the car. I don’t think the pace was that bad.”