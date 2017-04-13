Kerr urges his side to make history

Head coach James Kerr wants his side to make history in tonight’s (Thursday) Oxon Knockout Cup final.

Bulls take on Oxford University Greyhounds at Iffley Road where Kerr will be looking for his side to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Windsor on Saturday. Bulls went down 36-7 at Windsor in Saturday’s South West One East fixture but remain sixth in the table.

We want to become the first Banbury team to win the cup back-to-back and there are some tough decisions to be made for Thursday’s final Head coach James Kerr

But they have the ideal opportunity to put things right and become the first Banbury team to retain the trophy.

Kerr said: “We want to become the first Banbury team to win the cup back-to-back and there are some tough selection decisions to be made for Thursday’s final.

“If we play to the intensity levels we are capable of then we can win the game.

“But it’s 80 minutes of rugby and it will down to whichever teams wants to win the most. We need to have the passion and desire for the final which we had earlier in the season.

“Greyhounds are a young side but so were Henley in last’s season’s final. They will be very fit but we need to focus on our own game.”

Simon Brand has been back in training for a couple of weeks while Matt Goode will train this week for the first time since being out injured. So, apart from Ken Key, Bulls should have a full squad.

Looking back on Saturday’s defeat, Kerr added: “The first third of the season was really difficult for us, the middle third was more consistent and we got some really good results but the final third has been inconsistent.

“It was very disappointing, I expected more from my players. But it was a reality check for Thursday’s final for some of them.

“The early stages were quite even and we kept the ball well and it was only an interception try which separated the two sides. Take nothing away from Windsor but we didn’t react to them stepping up their game at the start of the second half.

“In the second half we didn’t carry the ball enough and allowed Windsor to have too much of it.”