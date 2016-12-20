Kerr praises his players after Bulls rise to fifth

Head coach James Kerr can enjoy his festive break after seeing Banbury Bulls move up to fifth in South West One East.

Bulls made it five wins from their last six outings by completing the double over Chippenham on Saturday.

Kerr said: “If you had told me in September that we would win five of our last six games of 2016 and be fifth I would have taken that.

“We’ve come a long way in the past two seasons and now we can look forward to taking on some of the bigger teams in 2017. The return fixtures against Grove and Witney, games which we narrowly lost, will be ones we will especially look forward to.

“Chippenham were playing National League level last season and they are used to playing hard rugby. They came into the game on the back of some improved displays.

“We were winning comfortably at their place early in the season but only just held on in the end so we didn’t want that to happen again. It was important for us to score after the restart and keep the pressure on Chippenham.

“The players were determined to put right what went wrong last week. I didn’t need to point too much out to them, they knew what was required to win the game and they went out and did it.”