Kerr looking for Banbury to challenge the leaders

Head coach James Kerr is looking for Banbury Bulls to build on their Oxon Knockout Cup success when they resume South West One East action on Saturday.

But Bulls face a daunting task as they head to leaders Old Patesians who beat Kerr’s boys 47-22 at Bodicote Park back in October. Bulls have improved massively since then and will be a much tougher nut to crack in the return fixture.

Even the teams near the bottom are showing some form so we’ve got to make sure we don’t get dragged back down the table Head coach James Kerr

But Bulls go into Saturday’s game having suffered back-to-back defeats in the league before the cup victory over Chinnor Falcons.

Kerr said: “It will be a tough test at Old Patesians but there are no easy games in this division. The last third of the season is going to be challenging.

“Even the teams near the bottom are showing some form so we’ve got to make sure we don’t get dragged back down the table.

“We need to build on what we did against Chinnor. It was good to book our place back in the final but there is plenty of rugby to be played between now and then.”

Freddie Cracknell, who scored two tries against Chinnor, is a doubt for Saturday after picking up a knee injury.