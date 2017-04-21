Kerr keen to sign off with a victory in derby clash

Head coach James Kerr wants Banbury Bulls to make the most of their final 80 minutes of rugby.

Bulls entertain Witney in Saturday’s final South West One East fixture, looking to consolidate sixth place. Bulls lost 18-15 at Witney on the opening day of the season and Kerr is looking to redress the balance in Saturday’s return fixture at Bodicote Park.

Bulls go into Saturday’s derby on the back of retaining the Oxon Knockout Cup against Oxford Greyhounds and Kerr is determined to finish their first season at this level with a final day victory.

Champions 12 months ago, Bulls have achieved even more this time around according to Kerr. But Witney will be a tough nut to crack as they occupy fourth place.

Kerr said: “To beat Witney on the final day will be the icing on the cake for us this season, on the back of winning the Oxon Knockout Cup. We had great support in the final and it would be great to give them a victory at Bodicote Park to sign off.

“There are just 80 minutes of the season left and we will be doing all we can to cement sixth place. If we can do that, then retaining the cup and finishing sixth will better last season’s exploits.

“We have been really tested this season, even by the sides at the bottom of the table, it’s been relentless week-in, week-out. We’re safe and it would be easy for the players to be complacent but we want to finish on a high note.

“The target for the second half of the season was to put right the wrongs of the first half of the campaign. We narrowly lost at Witney on the opening day and had a couple of tries ruled out so we want to put that right on Saturday.”

Matt Goode and Jimmy Manley, who both picked up injuries in the final, will be monitored in training to see if they are fit for Saturday.