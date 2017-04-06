Kerr expecting tough test at Windsor

Banbury Bulls head coach James Kerr knows his side will face a Windsor side fighting for their lives on Saturday.

Bulls travel to Windsor for Saturday’s South West One East fixture looking to get back to winning ways following last weekend’s 25-25 draw with Swindon.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t quite get the win which we were going for but it was a big improvement on the previous week’s performance Head coach James Kerr

Windsor are second from bottom but level on points with Reading Abbey and only three points behind Oxford Harlequins.

Kerr said: “Windsor will be a really dogged side and, at this stage of the season, every game is going to be tough. Windsor still have a chance to get out of trouble and we could only draw with them at our place.”

Kerr will have a full squad to choose from and that will include Freddie Cracknell who returned from injury with a man-of-the-match performance against Swindon at Bodicote Park. Cracknell scored four tries but that still wasn’t enough to secure victory for Bulls.

Kerr added: “It was a great performance from Freddie [Cracknell] on his comeback from injury. We couldn’t quite get the win which we were going for but it was a big improvement on the previous week’s performance.

“We got three points from a much better performance following the display at Royal Wootton Bassett.”

Saturday’s game at Windsor will be Banbury’s last one on the road and the following Thursday they meet Oxford University Greyhounds in the Oxon Knockout Cup final.