Injury-hit Brackley go close after their late comeback

Despite a late push, Brackley went down 23-20 against Wellingborough OG in Midlands Four East South.

Brackley had to cope with injuries to key players throughout the contest but still came close to getting something from the game.

Straight from the kick-off Brackley were met with a couple of solid runs from Wellingborough back row.

Brackley fell behind to a penalty but from the restart they managed to regain possession. A good spell of continuity rugby saw the ball worked through the forwards and back before swift hands down the left side ended up with Tim Carter crashing over.

From the kick-off Brackley had the majority of play was in the Wellingborough half but against the run of play OG regained the lead with another try. From the restart Brackley forced a penalty which Dan Gray put over.

Wellingborough got their noses back in front but Chris Goodall went over in and Gray converted. Brackley conceded a fourth penalty to see them trail 18-15 at the break.

After the restart, Wellingborough were the more structured and Brackley had to defend well. Tim Carter was replaced by Dennis Franklin in the second row but had to return after his replacement was injured while Jon Copper had to be replaced by Phil Brinklow at full-back.

Brackley then lost the impressive Russell Newman through injury and he was replaced by Matthew Arnold. Paul Brinklow was also injured and replaced by Gareth Rees on the wing while Jordan Rea replaced James Giddins at loose head. Wellingborough extended their lead before Ed Chapman went over but Gray missed the difficult conversion. Chapman was injured in the process of scoring and was replaced by a struggling Cooper.

Brackley then lost scrum half Gareth James and Wellingborough were also reduced to 14 players for the remainder of the contest. From the kick-off neither team could gain control but it was Wellingborough who held out for the points.