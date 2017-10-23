Goode takes positives from defeat

Despite seeing Banbury Bulls lose their unbeaten start to the Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign, head coach Matt Goode was full of praise for his players.

Bulls lost 15-0 at leaders Old Patesians on Saturday and Goode said he may have to look at the way his set up if they play in suck tricky conditions again. Bulls were unable to play their normal running game in the fierce wind and the leaders were too strong in defence for the visitors to penetrate, despite playing with the elements in the second half.

We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we play in these conditions Bulls head coach Matt Goode

“I think we can take a lot of positives. To come to Old Patesians was always going to be tricky but we played some decent rugby and we’ve done alright.

“I thought our forwards were exceptional and matched Old Patesians all game. Just a couple of breaks didn’t go our way and that messed us up.

“We couldn’t play our running rugby in the way we wanted so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see how we play in these conditions. They played really well to the conditions, Old Patesians have got a big back five in the pack and they used their flankers and number 8 really well.

“We need to learn and adapt but I think we’ll be fine for the next few games.”