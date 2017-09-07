Goode looks to build on his side’s opening day display

Having seen off one Oxfordshire side in Saturday’s South West One East opener, Banbury Bulls’ player-coach Matt Goode will be looking to claim another county scalp this weekend.

Bulls entertain Bicester at the DCS Stadium where Bulls ran out 36-18 winners against Witney with new signing Tommy Gray bagging a brace on his debut and Ed Phillips adding 21 points.

Goode said: “If you’d have said we’d have got a bonus-point victory before the game we would have taken it, Witney are a good side. The boys have had a great pre-season and we need to now push on to next week with a big game against Bicester.

“We’ve got a great atmosphere here, the boys that have come in have come because of the team morale.

“We’ve got a great ethos here and its right through the club from minis to seniors, you can see it on the pitch that we work for each other. We take pride in the badge.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Goode added: “We said from the start you’re not going to win in the first 20 minutes, it’s an 80 minute game.

“We left a few points out there, especially in the first half but it does show we’ve got things to work on. We showed our true colours for probably 60-70 minutes with some great points and great tries but there’s still ways we can improve.”