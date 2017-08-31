Goode looks for Bulls to get off to a quick start

Given their finish to last season’s RFU South West One East campaign, some will expect Banbury Bulls to be going for promotion this time.

Bulls entertain Witney in Saturday’s opener at Bodicote Park but new head coach Matt Goode said talk of promotion is premature.

Goode has taken over from James Kerr, who remains in the coaching set-up after six successful years at the helm.

Good said: “All I want is for the team to do better than last season, play expansive rugby and enjoy what we’re doing. It’s been a long, tough pre-season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this time.

“We’ve got some additions with experience at this level and we will need that if we are to be competitive throughout the season. These players sought us out because they like what we’re doing here, they’ve bolstered the squad.”

Bulls lost narrowly at Witney on the opening day 12 months ago following their promotion and it took a few games for them to find their feet at the next level. But, once they did, Bulls were more than a match for most sides.

The depth of the squad will be tested on Saturday as Bulls are without three players, who are all unavailable, Joe Winpenny, George Grieve and Ken Key.