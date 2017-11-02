Goode looking for back-to-back wins at Wootton Bassett

Banbury Bulls travel to Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday and head coach Matt Goode will be looking for a much better performance than the one his side produced there last season.

Bulls beat Oxford Harlequins 27-19 in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture at the DCS Stadium and Goode will be looking to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday.

He said: “We’ve got things to work on, I don’t think we played the full 80 minutes, so we’ll be looking to tweak a few things. Wootton Bassett are a totally different kettle of fish.

“We’ll be analysing and seeing how we can improve but also how we’re going to win away. Last season we didn’t have a great performance there so we’re looking to put that right.”