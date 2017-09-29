Goode knows Bulls have a great chance to stay on top

There is no stopping Banbury Bulls and head coach Matt Goode will be disappointed if his side cannot make it five wins on the spin at Marlow on Saturday.

Bulls boast a 100 per cent record and are top of Wadworth 6X South West One East ahead of Saturday’s trip to the basement boys.

Some people have been talking about promotion already but I know we’ve got some tough games to come after Saturday’s trip to Marlow so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves Head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “If we play the way we’ve been playing and keep our core skills up, grind teams down, I think we’ll be fine. We don’t really know too much about Marlow we’ll have to watch how we play and hopefully in the second half we’ll pull away again.

“We will stick to our patterns of play and try to work out Marlow’s weaknesses and take advantage. We can’t win any game in the first 20 minutes so we just have to be patient and try to exploit the openings when they come.

“Some people have been talking about promotion already but I know we’ve got some tough games to come after Saturday’s trip to Marlow so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.”

Sam Carr Archer, who has impressed after coming in for the last two games, is unavailable but Bulls have plenty of strength in depth and Goode added: “We’ve had to make changes in the last couple of games but it has made no difference to our performance.”