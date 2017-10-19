Goode knows Bulls face tough test at leaders

Head coach Matt Goode believes Banbury Bulls have got what it takes to get something from this weekend’s top of the table clash at Old Patesians.

Bulls are level with the Wadworth 6X South West One East leaders but trail on points difference.

Goode said: “In every game I’m looking for a win but, more importantly, I’m looking for a good performance from the players.

“We know that Old Patesians are going to be good and they’re going to be physically strong. We really need a good performance, they’re top of the league for a reason but if we perform we’ll be alright.

“If we can match them physically I’m sure we can get something from the game.”