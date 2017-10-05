Goode is looking to get the right mix

Head coach Matt Goode will be looking for Banbury Bulls to get back to winning ways against Old Centralians at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Bulls were knocked off top spot in South West One East by Old Patesians following their victory over Stratford Upon Avon while Goode’s side dropped their first points of the campaign in the draw at basement boys Marlow.

Looking back on Saturday’s draw, Goode said: “I was very disappointed at the end of the game, a draw left a bit of a bitter taste in my mouth. We made a lot of changes but were ten points clear and didn’t really finish the game, a draw is a little disappointing but three points is alright.

“We had the chance to win it right at the end but it was a difficult kick for Joe Mills who had a brilliant game for us.

“I think all the changes were a big point to the outcome, although we’ve good strength in depth, we didn’t have the right mix and balance on Saturday. We had too many players out of position, for example Ian Isham had to play at number eight.

“But Marlow were a good side and I can’t see them being anywhere near the bottom by the turn of the year. They’re definitely not a bottom of the table side as you can see by the result and their performance and they’ve played some hard sides so far.

“It’ll be a tough one this week against Old Centralians but we’ve got a few boys coming back so I think we’ll be alright.”

Ed Phillips, who missed the Marlow draw with a bruised toe, is back in contention while Nick Pratt, Jimmy Manley, Chris Phillips, Tommy Gray and Sam Carr Archer are all available but Dan Brady is out for two weeks following a neck injury at Marlow where he sustained concussion.

More good news for Goode is that Josh Deegan, who picked up a shoulder injury in pre-season, had a good game for the Lions on Saturday and is back in contention.