Goode hopes cup win can boost Bulls’ league form

Head coach Matt Goode will be hoping Sunday’s Oxon Knockout Cup success can boost Banbury Bulls for next weekend’s trip to Swindon.
Pete Boulton bagged a brace of tries as the holders beat last season’s beaten finalists Oxford University Greyhounds 50-27 to book their place in the last four.
I’m very happy with the win, you’ve got to be when you score 50 pointsBulls head coach Matt Goode
Goode said: “I’m very happy with the win, you’ve got to be when you score 50 points. We missed a couple opportunities and we gave them lots, but I think overall to get a good win and get some young boys out playing decent rugby is good.
“We’ve got really good strength in depth and the players that came in have given a really good performance.
“The league is the league but the cup is a totally different ball game. You only get one chance and we knew that, we had a game plan and focused on that.
“The win will definitely lift the boys which we can take into training on Tuesday and Thursday before the game against Swindon.”
