Goode happy with the points but not the performance

It was not their best performance of the season but another five points leaves Banbury Bulls joint top of the South West One East table with Old Patesians.

The overall team performance was lacking in Saturday’s narrow victory over Old Centralians as Bulls held on to win by a single point. But there were some good individual displays, including Freddie Cracknell, who produced some strong runs from deep and a assist for Tommy Gray’s try.

Looking back on Saturday’s success, head coach Matt Goode said: “We got the five points although we didn’t play that well. But most importantly we’ve kept the winning ways at home. We’ll definitely be going through the video on Tuesday to see how we can improve.

“The game could have gone either way, I’m not sure how Centralians missed that penalty at the end but we’ve ground out a win. We’ve not played to our potential and we’ve beaten a good side so it’s a good result.

“There were a lot of individual errors which shouldn’t happen. Generally, as a collective we don’t usually make that many errors, it was across the board from 1-15, little things didn’t go the way we wanted them to.”

This Friday, holders Bulls take on Oxford Brookes in the first round of the Oxon Knockout Cup.

There is no scheduled South West One East fixture the following day but Goode will give some of his squad and second XV players the opportunity to show what they can do in Friday’s fixture at the DCS Stadium.

Goode added: “It’ll be good to see some of the boys who have been performing in the Lions to come up and show me what they’ve got and what they’ve learnt through the year. There will be a few changes but not too many as we want to keep the structure and the winning way but we’ll approach Oxford Brookes as we would any other game and focus on the win.”