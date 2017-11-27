Goode happy to see Bulls get back on track

Head coach Matt Goode was happy to see Banbury Bulls get back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats.

Bulls won 36-19 at Swindon in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One east clash. Joe Mills completed a hat-trick of tries for Bulls who producing contrasting displays in each period.

Goode said: “We got the five points which was important and in that first half we showed what we can do, scoring 31 points and playing some really good patterns. Like all teams, Swindon tried to come back at us, they had the wind and played down the hill and they did alright.

“We need to play our patterns and not let them get back into the game but at the end of the day five points is five points.

“I don’t think we were quick enough to adapt after the restart. We need our defence to get up a little bit quicker but Swindon did play well in that second half.

“They really wanted it and sometimes when you’re 30 points up your mind goes a little bit and I think that’s what happened.”