Goode delighted with leaders’ display

Head coach Matt Goode was delighted with his side’s second half performance against Grove.

Despite an opening day victory for Grove against Swindon, Grove had lost their last two games and were looking to bounce back against in-form Bulls. But Goode’s boys were in no mood to let the visitors end their 100 per cent start to the Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign.

A scintillating second half performance ended with the leaders scoring ten tries from eight different scorers which showed off what was a real team performance it was. Jimmy Manley was Banbury’s man of the match, making some great breaks and some good defensive work but there were many outstanding performances.

Bulls made several changes for Saturday’s game but that failed to disrupt them and Goode said: “I’m really proud of the boys, we’ve dug in and got another five points, we can’t grumble at a score line like that. We made a few changes and it hasn’t disrupted the squad what so ever, I’m very happy.”

Goode was also impressed by some of the younger players in the squad getting on the score sheet, adding: “As a club, we’re all about bringing the boys through from the colts. Seeing Jacob Mills, Dan Brady, George Grieve and Kallum Dixey score is phenomenal, you can’t ask for more.”