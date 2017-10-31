Goode delighted to take five points

Despite seeing side not at their best, Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode was delighted to get back to winning ways.

Bulls beat Oxford Harlequins 27-19 in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture at the DCS Stadium.

We lost both games against Harlequins last season and that really spurred us on to make sure we got five points Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Ian Isham, George Grieve, Pete Boulton all went over and Bulls were also awarded penalty try while Harlequins picked up three yellow cards in a fiesty encounter.

Goode said: “It was great to get the win, great to get five points again and get back to winning ways. It wasn’t our best performance though, I don’t think we played the patterns we wanted to.

“Harlequins didn’t let us play how we wanted to. We knew they were going to be feisty, obviously Pete Boulton has come to us after being one of their stronger players last season and derbies are always tough.

“We lost both games against Harlequins last season and that really spurred us on to make sure we got five points.”