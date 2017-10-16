Goode delighted to see players step up

Head coach Matt Goode took a back seat on Friday and said he gained a lot from his watching brief at the DC Stadium where Banbury Bulls marched into the next round of the Oxon Knockout Cup.

George Grieve completed a hat-trick of tries and the impressive Alex Gandy bagged a brace as the holders beat Oxford Brookes 57-13 in their preliminary round tie.

Its now evident that we’ve got more depth than we’ve ever had Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “It was good to watch the boys play and to see them perform. All the boys from the seconds are former academy colts and it was good to see Callum Horne back in the mix and looking good.”

Alex Gandy was awarded Banbury’s man-of-the-match award with two tries and a covering tackle that capped a brilliant performance.

Goode said: “We wanted to win at all costs but some of the individual performances were brilliant.

“I wanted to have a little look at some of the guys that had stepped up from the seconds and its now evident that we’ve got more depth than we’ve ever had. The boys that stepped up put in some great performances.”

And Goode was delighted by some of the tries his side scored.

He added: “There was certainly a couple. I thought Tommy Gray’s individual try was phenomenal, Alex Gandy’s two tries set the tone for us at the beginning.

“But the highlight for me was Gandy tracking back to out gas their winger and take the ball off him. He was outstanding and well-deserved to be named man-of-the-match.”