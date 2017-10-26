Goode confident Bulls can charge back

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode believes his side can bounce back in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign clash with Oxford Harlequins.

Bulls lost 15-0 at leaders Old Patesians on Saturday and entertain Harlequins at the DCS Stadium this weekend.

Goode said: “I think if we play with the grit and determination the way we did on Saturday then we can get back to winning ways. Old Patesians are very, good and I can’t see them losing at home but if we play the way we did against Oxford Harlequins with heart and determination and tweak a couple things I think we’ll get the win.”