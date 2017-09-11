Goode completes hat-trick as Bulls crush Bicester

Banbury Bulls saw off another of their county rivals as they recorded back-to-back wins in South West One East.

A second half hat-trick of tries from player-coach Matt Goode and a brace from George Grieve helped Bulls to a 68-12 victory against Bicester at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Bulls opened the scoring when a quick switch of play caught the Bicester defence out. Good hands from the backs released Joe Mills down the right before he slipped Tommy Gray into the corner.

Bulls extended their lead a couple minutes later. Jimmy Manley burst through the Bicester defence before a couple passes saw Grieve dive over by the posts and Ed Phillips added the simple conversion.

Gray was held up over the try line but from the resulting five metre scrum Ed Philips made the initial dart before recycling to Chris Phillips who bundled his way over. Ed Phillips kicked the extras and Bulls sealed the bonus point shortly before halftime.

Bicester got into the Banbury 22 but good counter rucking from Gray saw the ball pop out the back of a ruck. Grieve scooped the ball up and outpaced two defenders before touching down under the posts and Phillips added the extras for a 26-0 halftime lead.

After the restart, replacement Goode ran a hard line and crashed his way through the Bicester defence, breaking a couple of tackles before touching down under the posts to set up another simple conversion for Phillips.

Pete Boulton soon had the Bicester defence back peddling, the ball was shipped left to Goode who popped a perfectly timed pass to Sam Stoop who ran in and Phillips converted again.

Ian Isham found his target at the back of the line-out and great work from the forwards saw them suck in more defenders. Ed Phillips took the ball from the back of the rolling maul and exploited the huge gaps to sneak over before adding the extras.

Bicester finally replied with a converted score when Christian Mann touched down under the posts and Dan Spencer went over shortly afterwards. But Bulls soon resumed control when a scrum just outside the Bicester 22 saw Ed Phillips peel away and release Goode who side-stepped a defender before going over.

Phillips added the extras before again releasing Goode to complete his second half hat-trick. Phillips maintained his good form with the boot to make it 61-12.

The final try saw Ed Phillips take a quick penalty, the ball was shipped wide to Freddie Cracknell who cut his way through to score. Phillips made it 18 points from the boot to round it off.