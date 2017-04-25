Club has got to keep moving forward

Head coach James Kerr is more than satisfied with the way Banbury Bulls are progressing but says the club will not become complacent.

Bulls rounded off their South West One East campaign with Saturday’s derby victory over Witney at Bodicote Park. That cemented sixth place and Kerr said: “To finish sixth in our first season after going up and retain the Oxon Knockout Cup is something I’m more than satisfied with. This is such a high standard of rugby, even the bottom six teams are decent so to finish well above them is a big achievement.

“Six years ago this club barely had a second XV and was struggling to field a first team. This season, we’ve finished sixth, the Lions won their league and so did the third team.

“But we need to keep moving forward on and off the field, and keep developing as a club. So we’ll sit down and review the season to identify specific areas where we need to improve.”

Looking back on Saturday’s final day victory over Witney, Kerr added: “The players could have taken it easy in the final game. But they wanted to show how far they’ve come since the opening day defeat at Witney.”

Freddie Cracknell has been a big hit since he arrived at Bodicote Park and bagged another couple of tries on Saturday.

Cracknell and fellow Oxford Brookes University student Angus Johnson will remain with Bulls while Giles Sarr only returned to Bodicote Park at Easter as he is at university so Kerr is keen to extend the links between the club and the universities.

He added: “We have players who have come through our junior set-up and Colts who have gone off to university and are playing their rugby at other clubs, so we need to develop more links with universities.”