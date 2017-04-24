Champions put on top display to round it off

Champions Banbury Lions duly rounded off their Warwickshire Second XV League campaign with a 25-12 victory at Leamington.

Lions came into the match having already secured the title but Leamington had come into a run of good form, winning at Stratford.

Despite denied the chance to play their normal fluent rugby by Leamington’s aggressive defence, Lions still had too much for the hosts at Kenilworth Road where Callum O’Shea, James Hibbert and Sam Mills impressed.

Lions held on to possession well and made good yards when they had the ball but were frustrated by the referee at times, giving away ball in vital areas.

Banbury looked most dangerous when in open play and slicing runs from O’Shea and Harry Graham set up excellent position in the Leamington 22 and Keiran Fitzgibbon barged over from close range.

Leamington were not going to give Banbury an easy ride, direct running and poor tackling allowed the hosts to easily gain yards when given the opportunity. But Banbury’s dominance at set-piece, especially at line-out, gave them an edge that was difficult for Leamington to overcome.

Often shortening the line-out, Lions were effective in creating attacking ball from any position on the pitch. Seamus O’Dwyer and Rory Diamond produced a great move at the front of the line-out and made 40 yards down the line.

After a series of penalties from Leamington and a well-executed peel move at the front of the line-out, Wes Hallam took the ball and went over.

Lions managed to hold off Leamington for the remainder for the game and, while they leaked two tries, they managed to resist the hosts from gaining too much momentum.