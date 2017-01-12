Bulls will go out to try and topple the leaders

Banbury Bulls head coach James Kerr is looking forward to the task ahead when his side face league leaders Maidenhead this weekend.

The Bulls started their year with a solid 17-8 win over Grove.

We’re a better side now and we have an understanding of how we want to attack them Bulls head coach James Kerr

That result avenged a loss from earlier in the season and Kerr’s men will be out to repeat that against the leaders on Saturday.

Maidenhead won 38-0 in the previous encounter but Kerr is convinced they are better placed to test their opponents now.

“We’ll take confidence from being seven games unbeaten and we’re a different side to the one that lost to them at the start of the season,” he said.

“We’ll acknowledge that is it’s a tough game but we also have the confidence in ourselves that we can get a result.

“They have lost games, they’re not unbeatable.

“Against Grove we perhaps left one or two tries out there and that is something we’ve looked at this week.

“They are things that we will look to correct against Maidenhead.

“We’re a better side now and we have an understanding of how we want to attack them.

“We’re in a good position in the league and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”