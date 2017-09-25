Bulls charge to fourth win on the spin to thump Grove

Banbury Bulls produced a storming second half display as they charged to their fourth straight South West One East victory.

A brace of tries from wingers George Grieve and Dan Brady saw Bulls pick up their fourth bonus point in a row with a 65-13 demolition of Grove at the DCS Stadium.

Grove started strongly, winning a penalty which James Monk struck from a long way out. But Bulls soon found themselves deep in the opposition 22, they exploited space down the right before Angus Johnson dived over in the corner. Ed Phillips increased Banbury’s lead with a penalty and soon went further ahead from another penalty five metres out. This time Bulls elected to go for a scrum, Ed Phillips peeled off the back before throwing a smart pass to Grieve who touched down in the corner.

Monk kicked another penalty but Bulls scored again when Grove kicked deep to Grieve who made a brilliant run from the halfway line, before unselfishly passing to Dan Brady who touched down in the corner.

Jimmy Manley made a last-gasp covering tackle but the Banbury centre was yellow carded after not rolling away.

Despite being a man down after the restart, it was Bulls who got on the score board first. Fine work from Grieve saw him break down the right, facing a one-on-one with the full-back again he popped the ball inside to Joe Mills who touched down.

Manley returned as Grove piled on the pressure, camped in the Banbury 22 before Monk smashed his way over and he added the extras to make it 23-13.

Guy Nichol was yellow carded after a dangerous tip-tackle and Bulls were quick to exploit the man advantage. Sam Stoop threw a great pass to pull the Grove defence out of position and Jacob Mills crashed his way over with Joe Mills adding the extras.

Matt Goode was stopped short but Ken Key was quickest to react and popped a pass to Kallum Dixey who dived over and Joe Mills converted.

The floodgates then opened when Manley released Grieve who sprinted his way over under the posts. A simple conversion for Joe Mills.

Grieve released Dan Brady and the winger stepped inside before touching down under the posts. Another simple conversion for Joe Mills and Bulls were 51-13 up.

Joe Mills released Stoop who sneaked his way over from close range and Joe Mills nailed a tricky conversion. Grove tired and Goode barged his way over for a final try leaving Joe Mills to add the extras.