Renault fail to recover as they endure frustration

The Renault Sport F1 Team failed to make the points in Sunday’s Malaysia Grand Prix. Jolyon Palmer came 15th despite spinning his car twice, one place ahead of Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg in a frustrating race.

Hülkenberg said: “It was a very a disappointing Sunday. It began with a start that wasn’t fantastic, we lost a few positions in turn one but from then on we were on the back foot for the rest of the race.

“There were difficult situations, we got stuck in traffic and had to pit twice. I took some big risks to try and get ahead, it’s a pity we couldn’t show the speed and the potential of the car. We’ll look to have a better race next Sunday.”

Palmer added: “The start of the race wasn’t great I was then following Nico for a good part and there were a few good overtakes. After that I lost the car and I don’t really know why, it came as a surprise and we pretty much lost the race from there. We move on and look ahead to next week.”

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “The team had a tough weekend that ended with a bad race. Apart from qualifying, we couldn’t get the car working properly as we had done in previous races.

“After a very poor first lap from both our cars, we were on the back foot and stayed there until the end of the race. We tried to be a bit more aggressive with Nico’s strategy. We called him in early however that didn’t work in our favour as we remained in traffic after the stop.

Jolyon was in a similar place to Nico before he spun his car twice which made him lose a few positions.

“It’s the last time we want to see this and we will take the necessary measures to better understand our lack of performance this weekend. I am confident we will recover and be back on track in Suzuka.”