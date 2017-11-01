Reeves-Smith and Pashley repeat feat at Shenington

Over Norton drivers Joseph Reeves-Smith and James Pashley repeated their success of two weeks ago with victories in TKM Extreme and Junior TKM respectively at Shenington.

If anything their battles were all the harder this time in Sunday’s races.

Reeves-Smith sliced into the TKM Extreme lead over Josh Sherriff at the first hairpin and initially stretched a small lead over Sherriff who was destined for retirement. That left Napton’s Chris Goffin leading the charge but by the flag he was usurped by Luke Ogden while Reeves-Smith had to defend hard against both, the winning margin being 0.26 seconds.

In the Junior TKM category Pashley is fighting for the club championship against Zak Taylor and Zak Oates with one round remaining.

Pashley swooped past both Oates and Stratford’s Dan McKeown on the opening lap but Taylor leapfrogged McKeown for third. Taylor’s pace took him into the lead and McKeown lost touch with the lead trio.

A super move into the first hairpin clinched victory for Pashley with Oates following.

Jack Salmon took honours in the MinX class while Callum Tanner worked his way past Michael Davey and Jake Robertson for second.

In Junior X30, Banbury driver Will Layton vaulted into the lead over Caleb Marshall and Zak Bowen, holding them off for a few laps.

Then Layton had a massive fight with both Bowen and Marshall, all three taking turns to lead. Marshall recovered from third to win over Teddy Pritchard-Willams while Layton slipped behind Jonathan Robertson only to be disqualified for driving in a manner incompatible with general safety.

Banbury’s Chris Chater led the TKM Clubman economy class until Suk Sandher sliced underneath at Park corner on his second attempt, the first strongly rebuffed.

As Sandher stretched the lead to seven seconds, Chater fell victim to Chris Yates. The pair traded second until Yates came off at the Stratford hairpin, Chater then just managed to hold off Clive Carpenter for second.

The IAME Cadet class was brought to a premature halt when Stratford’s Daniel Dudfield crashed in the chicane.

Before that Luke Watts overtook Bradley Beavers and Joe Sheppy and was thereafter never headed. Sheppy was soon ahead of Beavers, these two fighting for supremacy in the club championship.

The Honda Cadet class was won by Lorenzo Kordal over Roman Bilinski while Banbury’s Jack Stewart came home 22nd.