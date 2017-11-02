RAW drivers battle it out in the final rounds

The final rounds of this years Radical European Masters in Catalunya produced a duel for podium places between the Banbury based RAW Motorsports team-mates Jeremy Ferguson, Andrew Ferguson and Louis Hamilton-Smith on his debut in their SR8’s.

Hamilton-Smith had 0.5 seconds advantage over Andrew Ferguson after first qualifying and he started race one. They slotted into second and third behind race leader John Harrison but had Alex Mortimer closing in with the brand new works SR8.

Ferguson lost out to Mortimer after three laps and Hamilton-Smith held out for another four. But Hamilton-Smith suddenly found himself back into third, when having just lost the lead, Harrison spun.

Hamilton-Smith continued to set a good pace during the second half for second place behind Mortimer but was gradually caught by Oliver Barker in the Harrison car.

It was still a solid third for the ex F3 Cup racer, which was second in the points with Mortimer not in the championship. The Fergusons had an equally good run to take a clear fourth.

In race two Jeremy Ferguson spent the first two laps defending second from Mortimer, but had to surrender.

Hamilton-Smith had been fourth from the start but started to close on Jeremy as the pitstop window opened,

Ferguson’s hopes of an overall podium were dashed with Hamilton-Smith having rejoined third and consolidated the place in the latter stages of the race.

Both Hamilton-Smith and Jeremy Ferguson held station for second and third in the third and final rac. But Ferguson couldn’t relax as Philippe Paillott’s SR8 suddenly found some pace.

After the stops Hamilton-Smith rejoined with leader Harrison in his sights. The Fergusons finished with third overall too.